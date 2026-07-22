KBC Group NV Sells 88,153 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,037 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 88,153 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Jabil were worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. State Street Corp raised its position in Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,129,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,343,670 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $762,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $661,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,714,000 after buying an additional 591,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,299,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 target price on shares of Jabil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus set a $475.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of JBL opened at $319.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $428.93. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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