KBC Group NV Sells 96,755 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,328 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 96,755 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Deckers Outdoor from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.11.

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Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $102.36 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company's fifty day moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average is $106.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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