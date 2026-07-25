KBR, Inc. $KBR Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,480 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 28,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of KBR worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,133 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 27.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in KBR by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,342 shares of the construction company's stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company's stock.

KBR Stock Up 1.6%

KBR stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. KBR's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.62.

Read Our Latest Report on KBR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos A. Sabater bought 14,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $470,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,341.35. The trade was a 68.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $125,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 54,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,826.88. This represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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