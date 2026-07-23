KCM Capital Inc Acquires New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

KCM Capital Inc acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000. American Electric Power makes up about 0.6% of KCM Capital Inc's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Czech National Bank grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,032,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,869,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 114,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $133.07 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $131.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.04.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. American Electric Power's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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