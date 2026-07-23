KCM Capital Inc Grows Holdings in CeriBell, Inc. $CBLL

KCM Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. CeriBell makes up approximately 4.1% of KCM Capital Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KCM Capital Inc owned about 3.69% of CeriBell worth $25,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at $11,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,180 shares of the company's stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 31,177 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in CeriBell during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CeriBell by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

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CeriBell Price Performance

NASDAQ CBLL opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $638.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.44. CeriBell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.09 million. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 63.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CeriBell, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CeriBell news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $43,786.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $456,756.48. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Michael Taylor sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,558.93. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 350,789 shares of company stock worth $6,946,191 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBLL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CeriBell from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CeriBell currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBLL

CeriBell Company Profile

CeriBell Corp NASDAQ: CBLL is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell's solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company's product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

Further Reading

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