KCM Capital Inc Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

KCM Capital Inc bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.6% of KCM Capital Inc's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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