Keebeck Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Keebeck Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management's holdings in Intel were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. DA Davidson set a $100.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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