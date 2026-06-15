Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ICF International, Inc. $ICFI

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI - Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,690 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 72,664 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of ICF International worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 328,181 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,295 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 5,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,214 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,381 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ICF International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICFI

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.54. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $101.71.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.63 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm's revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. ICF International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. ICF International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Insider Activity

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van purchased 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.39 per share, for a total transaction of $491,120.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 24,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,953.06. The trade was a 49.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International NASDAQ: ICFI, commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF's offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ICF International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ICF International wasn't on the list.

While ICF International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here