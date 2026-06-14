Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,389 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,880 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of HF Sinclair worth $21,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 20.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DINO stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. HF Sinclair's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HF Sinclair from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.64.

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Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $46,412.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,127.87. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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