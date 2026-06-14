Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,737 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Axcelis Technologies worth $16,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 78,756 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $249,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,713.28. This represents a 18.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Sutton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $319,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,017,536.40. The trade was a 23.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 36,039 shares of company stock worth $5,461,394 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $180.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $183.62.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.03 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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