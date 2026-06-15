Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 220.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,414 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 78,734 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Booz Allen Hamilton

Here are the key news stories impacting Booz Allen Hamilton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton, including FY2027 to $6.07, FY2028 to $6.77, and FY2029 to $7.85, suggesting stronger long-term earnings potential.

Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton, including FY2027 to $6.07, FY2028 to $6.77, and FY2029 to $7.85, suggesting stronger long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly forecasts were also increased for several periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, reinforcing a more favorable earnings outlook.

Quarterly forecasts were also increased for several periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, reinforcing a more favorable earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: One estimate was trimmed slightly for Q4 2028 EPS to $1.98 from $1.99, but the change was minimal and does not materially alter the broader upbeat forecast.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $77.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $120.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.The firm's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is 34.25%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Further Reading

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