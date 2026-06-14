Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,880 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,998 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Avery Dennison worth $18,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,448,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,900,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $942,039,000 after acquiring an additional 644,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,869,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $703,856,000 after acquiring an additional 647,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,598 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $673,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,613,000 after acquiring an additional 435,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY opened at $159.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $199.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $221.00 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Argus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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