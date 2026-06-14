Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,747 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure makes up 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $28,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEI. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 513.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 415,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 347,693 shares during the last quarter. Advent International L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,246,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE SEI opened at $73.88 on Friday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $378,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,267,866.32. This trade represents a 10.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aj Teague purchased 2,750 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.98 per share, with a total value of $200,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,158.80. This trade represents a 33.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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