Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,583 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,868 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,590.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6,850.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $41.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is 141.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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