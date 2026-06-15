Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 41,207 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,855 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 41,207 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of WESCO International worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $211,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,568 shares of the technology company's stock worth $201,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 686,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,930 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,520 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 364,502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $89,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71,932 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC opened at $346.32 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $336.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.41. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.36 and a 52-week high of $377.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 31,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.44, for a total transaction of $11,516,418.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,038 shares in the company, valued at $27,767,576.72. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Akash Khurana sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,436,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $11,052,225.75. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $51,846,641. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $321.38.

Read Our Latest Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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