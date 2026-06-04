Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 5,305 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kennon Green & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,432 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.4% of Kennon Green & Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 958,711 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $109,073,000 after buying an additional 243,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,401 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 1.8%

DIS stock opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.49. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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