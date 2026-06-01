Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $10.46 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,530 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 100,377 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund's holdings in Netflix were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,803,248,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 926,329 shares of company stock valued at $87,071,177. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $86.02 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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