Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,635 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 301,350 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 742,600 shares of the company's stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 323,650 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the company's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Kenvue Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE KVUE opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The company's fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.Kenvue's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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