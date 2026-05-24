Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,773,258 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 889,163 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for 1.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.30% of Kenvue worth $99,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 15,195 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.6% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Kenvue Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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