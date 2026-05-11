Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,879 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $6,096,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 104,850 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $23,877,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,366 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 689,579 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $155,686,000 after buying an additional 46,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,516 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $507,241,000 after buying an additional 398,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $294.75 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $216.35 and its 200 day moving average is $219.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $183.00 and a 12-month high of $303.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.75.

Read Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

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