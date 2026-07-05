Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Invests $1.16 Million in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $221.00 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.1%

AVY stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $199.54. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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