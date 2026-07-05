Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Invests $4.08 Million in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,369 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Jabil by 1,157.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock worth $315,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jabil by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $121,710,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2,833.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 348,987 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,576,000 after buying an additional 337,090 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,842,340. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,000. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 34,981 shares of company stock worth $10,539,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $342.26 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $360.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.00%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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