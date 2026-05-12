Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Invests $881,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock worth $1,276,173,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,715,000 after buying an additional 491,349 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,143,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,303,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of VRT opened at $367.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.12 and a 200 day moving average of $220.28. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.44 and a fifty-two week high of $372.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $7,527,850.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. This represents a 46.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $281.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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