Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Sells 22,373 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 22,373 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 1.2% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 247,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 39,366 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 193,946 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 76,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,458 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $108,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $211.47.

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Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1%

SPG opened at $225.77 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $209.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.33 and a 1-year high of $228.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is presently 62.54%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $223.36 per share, with a total value of $54,276.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,705,525.12. This trade represents a 1.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.31 per share, with a total value of $83,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,699,728.80. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $533,056 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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