Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Sells 23,956 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 23,956 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA owned approximately 0.08% of Allegion worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Allegion by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 204.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts: Sign Up

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $140.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average of $149.02. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $183.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Allegion's payout ratio is 30.05%.

Allegion announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.89.

Read Our Latest Report on ALLE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. This trade represents a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allegion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allegion wasn't on the list.

While Allegion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here