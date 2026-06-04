Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys New Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,845 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 353,460 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,497 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $343.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $269.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.85. The company has a market cap of $429.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $346.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Lam Research News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upped their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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