Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,689 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $50,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 665 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beto Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Stryker Stock Down 2.0%

SYK stock opened at $293.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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