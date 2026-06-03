Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 1,109 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,643,613,000 after purchasing an additional 285,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,609,981,000 after purchasing an additional 708,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $1,064.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,076.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $621.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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