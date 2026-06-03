Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,076 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 55.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 15.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.71. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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