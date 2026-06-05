Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Weiss Ratings cut United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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