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Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • Kessler Investment Group LLC opened a new position in Strategy Inc. by buying 38,042 shares in the fourth quarter, worth about $5.78 million. The stake represents roughly 2.4% of the fund’s holdings and is its 18th-largest position.
  • Institutional interest in MSTR remains broad, with hedge funds and other investors owning 59.84% of the company. Several firms recently boosted or initiated positions, while insider selling also continued, including a director sale of 2,250 shares.
  • Strategy’s stock has been volatile, recently trading at $187.59, after a quarterly earnings report that showed a massive loss but slightly better-than-expected revenue. Despite the loss-heavy results, analysts remain mostly upbeat, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of about $321.86.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Strategy.

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,042 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,780,000. Strategy comprises about 2.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Strategy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Strategy by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $187.59 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($16.49) earnings per share. Strategy's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 136.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total transaction of $391,140.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,520. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,002. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MSTR. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $212.00 target price on Strategy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $321.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Strategy

About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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