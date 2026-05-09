Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 1.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $489,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 12,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,021,390.32. This represents a 32.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 432,849 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,759.61. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 487,907 shares of company stock worth $35,444,040. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here