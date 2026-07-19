Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 255,164 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR - Free Report) by 473.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,011 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 255,164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.24% of Ladder Capital worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $7,943,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660,814 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 17,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $179,426.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 428,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,394,011. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ladder Capital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Our Latest Report on LADR

Ladder Capital Stock Down 1.1%

LADR stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 58.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. Ladder Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.09%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp NYSE: LADR is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage‐backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

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