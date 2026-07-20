Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 925 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $163,057,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore set a $3,100.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,803.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Despite the pullback, several recent pieces remain constructive on Sandisk’s long-term setup, pointing to strong demand from AI infrastructure and tighter memory supply conditions that could support revenue and margins. Article Title

Despite the pullback, several recent pieces remain constructive on Sandisk’s long-term setup, pointing to strong demand from AI infrastructure and tighter memory supply conditions that could support revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk’s valuation has come down sharply from recent highs, with some investors and analysts arguing the selloff may have made the stock more attractive relative to its growth outlook. Article Title

Sandisk’s valuation has come down sharply from recent highs, with some investors and analysts arguing the selloff may have made the stock more attractive relative to its growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk also announced progress on its Fab2 project with Kioxia and said BiCS10 sampling has begun, a development that supports its product roadmap but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

Sandisk also announced progress on its Fab2 project with Kioxia and said BiCS10 sampling has begun, a development that supports its product roadmap but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Technical damage has intensified after the stock broke key support levels, with chart watchers citing a sharp drop from recent peaks and warning that momentum has turned decisively lower ahead of the next earnings report. Article Title

Technical damage has intensified after the stock broke key support levels, with chart watchers citing a sharp drop from recent peaks and warning that momentum has turned decisively lower ahead of the next earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide weakness, including concerns about Chinese competition and a broad AI-chip rotation, has added to the selloff in memory stocks such as Sandisk. Article Title

Sandisk Stock Performance

SNDK stock opened at $1,354.38 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,746.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,048.16. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $2,354.39. The company has a market capitalization of $200.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $65,803,320. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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