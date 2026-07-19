Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,140 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,851 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,558,183 shares of the company's stock worth $699,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,921 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 261,155 shares during the period. Finally, Pincus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.Zoetis's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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