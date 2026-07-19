Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 237.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,669 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 31,142 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.38%.The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. CenterPoint Energy's payout ratio is 56.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut CenterPoint Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore set a $45.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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