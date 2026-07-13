Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 178.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,845 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,068 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.0%

HWM stock opened at $270.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $290.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $264.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.72.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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