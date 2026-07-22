Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Get Celcuity alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $310,302,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,535,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,343,000 after purchasing an additional 914,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 910.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 854,483 shares of the company's stock worth $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 769,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,236,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company's stock.

Celcuity Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ CELC opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 12.31 and a current ratio of 12.31. Celcuity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $151.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.16.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CELC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Celcuity from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners set a $155.00 price target on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celcuity from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celcuity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $3,517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,144,200. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,509.60. This represents a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celcuity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celcuity wasn't on the list.

While Celcuity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here