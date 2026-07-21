Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 54,436 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is presently 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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