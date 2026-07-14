Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,088 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,524 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.5% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 4,385 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.62.

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Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:D opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

See Also

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