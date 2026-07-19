Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 111.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,139 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 946.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $148.44 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $248.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

Further Reading

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