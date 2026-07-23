Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,311 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hubbell by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,260,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $91,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 19.2% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 32,380 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 842.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $554.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $476.99 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $488.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.48. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $403.82 and a fifty-two week high of $565.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's payout ratio is 33.55%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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