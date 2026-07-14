Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,815 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 13,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of W.P. Carey worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $184,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 31,629.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,163,285 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $139,229,000 after buying an additional 2,156,467 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 1,183.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,130,402 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $76,381,000 after buying an additional 1,042,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 2,712.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 771,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,128,000 after buying an additional 744,097 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. Raymond James Financial upgraded W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WPC

W.P. Carey Trading Up 1.2%

WPC stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $76.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.68%.

Insider Transactions at W.P. Carey

In other W.P. Carey news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of W.P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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