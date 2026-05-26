Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,014 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $297.45 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.19 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $310.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,598 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $523,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,993,955.90. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,337. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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