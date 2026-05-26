Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $505,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,773 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,064.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $218,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $751.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $818.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $518.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here