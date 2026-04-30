Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,756 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,721 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 935.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 target price on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.73%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here