Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 14,455 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,446.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here