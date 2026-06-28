Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $46.60 Million Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,673 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 12,511 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises about 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $46,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way.

ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential.

ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors.

Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives.

Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst.

Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits.

Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits. Negative Sentiment: President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang.

President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted ExxonMobil had already pulled back over the past month, reflecting investor caution as energy prices and sector sentiment softened.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $148.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.96. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $565.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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