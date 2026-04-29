Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $67.77 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,237 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $67,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:V opened at $309.34 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $309.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.33.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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