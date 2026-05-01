Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,422 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 25.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $107.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.51. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $96.08 and a 12 month high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is presently 988.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore set a $160.00 price target on Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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